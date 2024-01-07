(Video) Phil Foden scores FA Cup brace vs. Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town FC Manchester City
Posted by

Phil Foden has doubled his tally against Huddersfield Town during Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The game saw City as the overwhelming favourites, as you’d expect, and proving exactly why they’re the FA Cup’s defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s men have put on another masterclass.

More Stories / Latest News
Good news for Arsenal fans as Fabrizio Romano says injury to key star “not serious”
(Video) Phil Foden continues impressive form after opening FA Cup scoring vs. Huddersfield
Sky Sports reporter expecting Arsenal to complete £27 million deal

An opener from Foden set the tone with Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb also getting in on the act before the Englishman added his second of the game at the 65-minute mark.

More Stories Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.