(Video) Phil Foden scores FA Cup brace vs. Huddersfield

Phil Foden has doubled his tally against Huddersfield Town during Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The game saw City as the overwhelming favourites, as you’d expect, and proving exactly why they’re the FA Cup’s defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s men have put on another masterclass.

An opener from Foden set the tone with Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb also getting in on the act before the Englishman added his second of the game at the 65-minute mark.