Bayern Munich attacker ‘keen on’ joining Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League drought but Manchester United remain linked with signing a new forward this month.

The 20-time league winner’s struggles in front of goal are well-documented, and although Hojlund cost £72 million (Sky Sports) in the summer, the 20-year-old has just one league goal to his name.

Consequently, with Erik Ten Hag attempting to qualify for the Champions League, the club are expected to pursue an additional striker, even if it is just a short-term loan deal.

And according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, who player who has been ‘proposed as an option’ is Bayern Munich’s Eric Choupo-Moting.

“I don’t think the Choupo-Moting interest has just cropped up out of nowhere,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I think he’s been proposed as an option and United are having to be open-minded in this window about how they add depth. My impression is that the player is keen on the idea of this one – the problem will be whether it can genuinely take shape from both ends.

“He’s got two goals for Bayern Munich and is only a back-up to Harry Kane, so there is reason to believe Bayern’s board could be convinced into letting him go – especially as his contract runs out soon.

But whether Thomas Tuchel wants to be left without another option in attack is another thing. I certainly think Choupo-Moting would be more into a move to United than someone like Timo Werner.

“It’s interesting that both these Bundesliga options are being considered and even though Choupo-Moting has a bit of a reputation in England as a bit of a joke, he’s a very good player who might actually be very helpful in their situation.”

Jones isn’t wrong either — Choupo-Moting, although still trying to put his disappointing spell with Stoke City behind him, has a decent record for the Bavarians — the Cameroonian has averaged one goal in less than every three games, however, although he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, his age, which will see him turn 35-years-old in March, will be a concern for any club interested in pursuing a deal.