Exclusive: Man United transfer target’s situation could still be “open” this January, says expert

Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting could still be on the move this January if the right offer comes in, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old has been mentioned as someone on Manchester United’s radar recently, with the Red Devils undoubtedly a little short of quality up front after a lack of goals this season from Marcus Rashford and Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

There’s surely room for Choupo-Moting to come in and play a role, even if only as a short-term option, but it seems Bayern might also be keen to have that option alongside Harry Kane and Mathys Tel.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on the Debrief Podcast yesterday, Romano explained the current situation, with Bayern keen to keep their whole squad together.

The journalist did admit, however, that Choupo-Moting could be one player who’d be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena for the right offer this January, suggesting a move to an English club could be the most likely outcome.

“For Eric Choupo-Moting, I think they will try to keep him at the club, because although they have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel, Choupo-Moting can still have an important role to play in the rotation until the end of the season,” Romano said.

“They are hoping for him to stay, but if an English club comes in with some money for a loan deal, then the situation could still be open. He is probably the only player who can leave Bayern, but in general they want to keep this squad together.”