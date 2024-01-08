Video: Bruno Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead in controversial fashion

Man United have doubled their lead against Wigan in their FA Cup third-round tie through captain Bruno Fernandes but it wasn’t without controversy.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring in the clash in the first half with a beauty just after the 20-minute mark but the Premier League side failed to get a second in the first 45 minutes, despite having a host of chances.

That would come from the penalty spot in the second half as Fernandes slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

There was controversy around the call as many fans online and commentators thought it was soft. However, there is clear contact and it was silly of the Wigan star to make that challenge in the box.