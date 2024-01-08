Video: Bruno Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead in controversial fashion

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United have doubled their lead against Wigan in their FA Cup third-round tie through captain Bruno Fernandes but it wasn’t without controversy. 

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring in the clash in the first half with a beauty just after the 20-minute mark but the Premier League side failed to get a second in the first 45 minutes, despite having a host of chances.

That would come from the penalty spot in the second half as Fernandes slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

There was controversy around the call as many fans online and commentators thought it was soft. However, there is clear contact and it was silly of the Wigan star to make that challenge in the box.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham targeting “the next Jarrod Bowen” from the Championship
Video: Liverpool summer signing wins Sportsperson of the Year award in home country
Several Champions League teams monitoring £69m rated 20-year-old defender
More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.