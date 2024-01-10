Arsenal set to beat Real Madrid to signing of ace with seven goals and 10 assists

Though Arsenal continue to improve under Mikel Arteta, the FA Cup aside, the Gunners have still to significantly add to their trophy cabinet.

Getting the monkey off of their backs in terms of a title win, for example, should ease the pressure to a degree and underscore the work that Arteta and Edu have been doing over the past few seasons.

Their transfer business during that time has been spectacular, perhaps none more so than their club record move for former West Ham captain, Declan Rice.

The England international has proved to be an immediate hit, and with one or two more diligent acquisitions, there’s no reason why Arsenal can’t finally get over the line.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners plan to activate Jeremie Frimpong’s £34m release clause in the summer, thus keeping him from the clutches of Real Madrid in the process.

The right-back has incredibly already contributed seven goals and 10 assists for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this season, so it’s understandable why Europe’s biggest clubs would be interested in his services.

Alonso’s Madrid connections could well give Los Blancos the edge, so Arsenal need to work hard and fast in order to convince the player that his future lies in north London rather than the Spanish capital.