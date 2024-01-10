“My only concern” – Former Arsenal star warns Gunners over signing Ivan Toney

A big discussion point around Arsenal in recent weeks is the Gunners’ need for a striker and one man being heavily linked to the Emirates is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Englishman is set to return to action this month following an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting regulations and although a January move is unlikely, the summer transfer window could see the 27-year-old start a new chapter.

Arsenal have been heavily linked to Toney as Mikel Arteta looks to add a striker to his squad in 2024 and although the Brentford star had an incredible campaign last season, former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has one concern over the 27-year-old.

Former Arsenal star has concerns over Ivan Toney

Speaking to The Mirror about Toney, Sagna has revealed that he harbours some concerns over the Brentford star due to his time away. The former Gunner said: “I like Ivan Toney. I think he is a very talented player. It will be interesting to see how he comes back after missing the first half of the season through suspension.

“How will he be able to deal with the physicality of the Premier League after a six-month absence? I know that he has been training, but training and playing in competitive games are very, very different. That would be my only concern if Arsenal were looking at signing him.

“He definitely has the quality (to play for Arsenal). He is a top striker who is strong, holds the ball up well and can score goals. Of course, he has the profile that would be good for Arsenal.”