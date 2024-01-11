Quartet of Championship clubs interested in recently recalled Newcastle midfielder

Four clubs from the Championship are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who claims the Magpies’ recent decision to recall the midfielder from his loan spell with Standard Liege has opened the door for a potential Championship move.

Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle are all credited with having an interest and hope to win the race to bring the 28-year-old to England’s second tier.

Although the club have yet to officially confirm O’Rourke’s information, there seems to be an acceptance that Hayden’s time in Belgian fell well below expectations.

And with just two years left on his contract, it is in everyone’s best interests for Hayden to rediscover his best form, which would help convince prospective buyers to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

In the meantime, the race between the four Championship clubs remains wide open.

Since joining the Geordies back in 2016, Hayden, who was released from Arsenal’s youth academy, has scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in 171 games in all competitions.