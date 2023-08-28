Medical booked after player agrees to leave Newcastle today

According to recent reports, Isaac Hayden has agreed to join Luton Town on loan.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Newcastle United midfielder is set to undergo his medical on Monday ahead of his transfer to the Premier League new-boys.

? EXCLUSIVE! ? – Hayden undergoing Luton Town medical today after Newcastle agree terms of deal. Loan move. — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) August 28, 2023

Set to be the latest name to leave St. James’ Park, Hayden, who still has three years left on his deal, will embark on a new challenge with the Hatters as he seeks more regular Premier League minutes.

And Luton Town will feel their latest piece of business could help them remain in England’s top-flight.

Although Hayden is very unlikely to be part of Newcastle’s future, he, with his vast experience of top-flight football, can still be a decent option for most sides.