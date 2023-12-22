Isaac Hayden has hit back at the rumours linking him with an early return back to Newcastle.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan with Belgium side, Standard Liege, after joining the club in the summer.

Hayden also spent last season out on loan with Championship side Norwich as he has struggled to impress Eddie Howe.

The England international has been pushed to the fringes of the squad and reportedly did not train with the team during the summer before his move to Standard Liege.

Hayden has featured 10 times so far this season but has not made an appearance in recent weeks with a Belgian journalist claiming that he was unhappy.

The player has since hit back at these remarks on X, labelling them as ‘nonsense’.

“Instead of spreading nonsense, just ask the club or myself instead of speculation. Its not difficult.” His post reads.

Instead of spreading nonsense, just ask the club or myself instead of speculation. Its not difficult https://t.co/sX4IAPgJBh — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) December 20, 2023

The 28-year-old is contracted to the club until the year 2026 with Hayden set to return from his load deal at Standard Liege at the end of the season.