Arsenal are reportedly keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Dutch outfit this season and he could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for the north London club.

Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and he has three goals in the league. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have underperformed as well. Arsenal need more goals in their attack and Brobbey would be a quality addition.

The Ajax forward has 12 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him before the January window closes.

They are currently competing for the Premier League title and they need to improve the squad in order to go all the way in the competition. Signing a reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for them before the window closes.

The report from Mirror claims that Manchester United are keen on signing the talented young attacker as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

The Gunners will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football during the second half of the campaign and they have a better squad compared to Manchester United. Arsenal could be an attractive destination for the player.

In addition to that, he will fancy his chances of usurping Jesus as the first striker at Emirates. At Manchester United, he will have to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the club earlier this season. The Red Devils paid big money for him and they are likely to give him opportunities to establish himself as the regular starter.