Manchester United could reportedly be set for a big summer in the transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make an impression at Old Trafford after purchasing a 25% stake in the club.

The Red Devils need major surgery after a difficult season, with Erik ten Hag surely needing more backing to overhaul the imbalanced squad he inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Evening Standard, one signing high up on Ratcliffe’s radar is a Harry Kane-like striker, who would ideally come in to play alongside young Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Kane has been one of the finest strikers in the world for many years and it won’t be easy to find someone similar to him, but of course if they could find someone at all comparable to the England international it would surely be a great move.

Man Utd are also linked by the Evening Standard with Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise, who would be another fine addition to Ten Hag’s squad, giving the club a much-needed upgrade on the struggling Antony.

It will be interesting to see which other targets come up in the months ahead, particularly now that we know what kind of centre-forward MUFC want.