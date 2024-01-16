Video: Manchester United wonder kid scores three minutes into his senior debut

Manchester United wonder kid Joe Hugill had a dream start to his loan at Burton Albion.

The 20-year-old joined the EFL side on loan this month and got off to a great start with a goal 3 minutes into his debut.

He came off the bench in the 62nd minute with his side trailing 2-1 and made an instant impact with a goal in the 65th minute.

The young forward did brilliantly to beat the offside trap before going on a run from the half-way line before expertly finishing past the keeper to equalise.

What a dream debut for the young man!

 

Burton Albion however went on to lose the game with Derby County scoring the winner in the 93rd minute.

