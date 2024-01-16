Potential boost for Arsenal as Chelsea not considering transfer move for in-form attacker

Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a potential boost as it seems Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is not currently under consideration at Chelsea.

The in-form Sweden international has attracted plenty of recent transfer gossip stories after scoring 20 goals in his first 24 games since moving to Sporting in the summer, and one imagines he’s just the kind of player who could make an impact at Chelsea or Arsenal right now as both clubs look a little short of quality up front.

Ben Jacobs has previously told CaughtOffside that the Gunners could be one to watch for Gyokeres in the summer, but he’s now denied that Chelsea have moved for him, saying he’s not under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

See below for Jacobs’ post on X for details…

If Chelsea aren’t moving for Gyokeres, that could in theory clear the way for Arsenal to make their own move for the 25-year-old, though at the moment there’s no sign of that happening any time soon.

It may be that we’ll see more concrete links emerge in the summer, with Sporting likely to be eager to hold on to their star striker in the middle of the season, having only signed him from Coventry City a few months ago.

  1. Chelsea was interested until the team priced him at a laughable overpriced £80 million. There is no way Arsenal would pay anywhere near that amount, when they could get a world class consistent year in year out proven striker in Santiago Gimenez for £52 million.

