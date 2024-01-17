Barcelona to raid Newcastle and Man City for star men in the summer

Under Xavi this season Barcelona have been poor, but such is their financial situation as well as a lack of suitable candidates that the club’s former midfielder retains his position as manager, if not the confidence of key board members.

Recently humbled by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, the blaugranes are a shadow of the team that dominated European football for years under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Though they’re not quite as bad as they were under Quique Setien, Barca need a spark from somewhere to both reignite their season and to give their long-suffering supporters something to look forward to in 2024/25.

Fichajes note that president, Joan Laporta, has a plan that would almost certainly help to get the club back to the top table.

Though neither operation would be easy, the outlet suggest that the club would like to acquire Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, a player that Xavi believes is key to how he wants his teams to play, and Erling Haaland.

Man City are sure to play hard ball over the Norwegian, though it is believed he has a release clause in his contract which, if met, would mean there would be nothing City could do if their hit-man wanted to move on.

Either moves need significant financial hoop jumping from Laporta’s point of view, and he’ll surely be banking on the marketing of such signings to generate the necessary income streams.