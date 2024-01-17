Newcastle make enquiry to sign long-serving Bayern Munich hero

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Magpies, who are on the lookout for a new midfielder, have made their intentions over signing Kimmich known.

A move for the experienced German seems to be off the table though. Kimmich, 28, is thought to have declined the chance to move mid-season and would rather leave Bayern at the end of the season.

Whether or not the veteran midfielder ends up joining Newcastle remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, with Eddie Howe racked with injuries, as well as Sandro Tonali suspended for the foreseeable due to illegal betting activity, the Magpies’ hierarchy must find at least one central replacement.

As for Kimmich, while his future in Germany remains up in the air, his contributions to Bayern do not.

The versatile 28-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored 41 goals and registered 100 assists in 368 games in all competitions during his nine years with the Bavarians. His efforts have helped guide the side to 20 major trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and the 2019-20 Champions League.