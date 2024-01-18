£80m West Ham ace expected to leave the club in 2024

West Ham’s star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is expected to become a Manchester City player this year.

After finishing last season with European silverware, the Hammers have kept that momentum going as they fight on both fronts once again.

David Moyes’ side currently sits in sixth position in the Premier League and has secured progress to the next round of the Europa League after topping their group.

One of the many reasons for their success in this campaign has been the incredible form of Brazilian midfielder, Paqueta.

The 26-year-old almost left the London Stadium in the summer to sign for Manchester City for a reported £80 million but the deal fell apart after FIFA launched a gambling investigation against him.

Trusted journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the treble winners will be back in for the Brazilian next season.

“I am told he is not guilty. He will be cleared, so he has basically been denied a move to Manchester City in the last two windows.” He said on HITC via Manchester City News.

“I firmly believe that Man City will be back in for him in the summer. I will be very surprised if he’s not a Man City player next season.”