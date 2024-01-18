“Complex deal” – Tottenham won’t give up hope of making statement signing this month

There’s still just enough time for Tottenham and any other Premier League side to make a splash in this January’s transfer window.

The clock may be ticking, however, if there’s a willingness on both sides to get a deal done it will happen.

One player that still isn’t 100 percent sure where he’ll be playing after the first month of 2024 is Chelsea ace, Conor Gallagher.

The England international has been the Blues best performer in the current campaign, but Financial Fair Play rules dictate that if an offer in the region of £50m were to be made, Chelsea are likely to accept.

Football Insider sources suggest that Spurs are still working hard on trying to bring the player to White Hart Lane, but that it is a “complex deal.”

That’s likely to be as much to do with Gallagher himself wanting to stay at Chelsea (Football Insider) as it is for any financial issues to be agreed upon.

Were Ange Postecoglou able to land the 23-year-old after already bagging Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, it would be hard to argue against the Lilywhites having had the best window possible.

Even if there’s not enough time to get this one over the line, there’s an expectation that Spurs will come back in the summer given that Gallagher’s contract at Chelsea runs out in 2025.