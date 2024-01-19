West Ham United are keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers are currently in discussions over a loan move for the 28-year-old.

Phillips has been linked with an exit from Manchester City because of the lack of playing time, and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure his signature.

The Hammers could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder alongside Edson Alvarez and Phillips could prove to be an upgrade on Tomas Soucek, if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

The midfielder needs to regain his sharpness if he wants to cement his place in the England starting lineup ahead of the European championships. A move to West Ham will be an exciting opportunity for him.

The Hammers are currently competing in the UEFA Europa league and they will be able to provide him with European football as well.

Phillips has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United as well.

Signing the player on loan would be a no risk signing for the Hammers and they will be able to add more quality and depth to their midfield for a nominal investment. If Phillips manages to impress during the second half of the season, West Ham could then look to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the English clubs can come to an agreement now.