West Ham ready to cash in on 28-year-old attacker this month

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United midfielder Said Benrahma has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The 28-year-old winger has barely had any opportunities under David Moyes this season and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. French club Marseille are keen on securing his services but they have had a loan offer knocked back for the player.

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club are prepared to sanction his departure on a permanent transfer, and it remains to be seen whether Marseille decide to improve on their offer.

“I do believe Marseille made a loan offer…” Moyes said.

“As far as I know, it was knocked back anyway. We probably need to sell to get some other players in. If that’s the case then we’re probably in a selling mood, rather than a loaning mood.”

More Stories / Latest News
Goalkeeper admits he’s flattered by being wanted by Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news: Gabriel Jesus returns
Newcastle eyeing Bundesliga midfielder as first-team star’s replacement

Benrahma has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining West Ham from Brentford.

A fresh start would be ideal for him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The West Ham winger is certainly good enough to thrive in the French league, and he could be a key player for Marseille if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

More Stories Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.