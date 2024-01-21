Player Leeds sold for pennies in summer set to secure Premier League move

Former Leeds United youngster Leif Davis is reportedly a transfer target for West Ham United this January.

The 24-year-old may have struggled to break into the Leeds first-team after rising up through their academy, but he’s shone at Ipswich Town and it could now earn him a move to the Premier League.

According to reports, the left-back is a priority for West Ham before the end of this month, with the Hammers having also looked at other options in that position.

Davis now looks ready to make that step up to the top flight after such impressive form for Ipswich, but some Leeds fans may be left thinking what could have been, and if their club was really right to let him go on the cheap when they did.