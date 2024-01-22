Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could likely be approached again over a possible move before the end of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for with today’s edition of The Debrief Podcast, Romano explained that Smith Rowe is still wanted at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta not keen to let him go, while the player himself is also perhaps not pushing that hard to leave either.

Still, Romano did suggest that there could be a concrete possibility of something happening towards the end of the window due to the fact that Arsenal might perhaps consider a permanent sale as long as the money is too good to turn down.

The Gunners wouldn’t gain much from sending Smith Rowe out on loan, with Romano already previously reporting on West Ham failing to get him on a temporary deal.

Mikel Arteta would surely rather have Smith Rowe as an option in his squad between now and the end of the season, but if someone comes in with the right kind of money, it perhaps makes sense that Arsenal could consider accepting.

After spending so much during the summer, AFC might now do well to offload a homegrown player like this to help with Financial Fair Play.

Romano said: “It’s a concrete possibility to see Emile Smith Rowe approached by clubs before the end of January. My feeling is that it is going to be complicated for him to leave because Arsenal are only open to a permanent transfer – a loan makes no sense, and also Mikel Arteta is very happy with the player and he’s happy at Arsenal.”

He added: “If they receive an important proposal it could be a possibility but otherwise I see him staying at Arsenal in this transfer window.”