Contenders for unwanted 28-year-old Man City star will know where they stand within the next 24 hours

The future of Man City’s Kalvin Phillips will become clearer in the next 24 hours as the Premier League champions narrow down the interested parties.

West Ham have emerged as one of the leading contenders for Phillips’ signature recently, and both clubs are in talks to get a deal done, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers will know where they stand within the next 24 hours as City determine who is in the race, reports the Daily Mail.

Phillips is a top target for David Moyes and the West Ham boss is determined to bring him to London, however, they face competition from clubs such as Juventus and Newcastle.

Phillips is desperate for regular minutes having not had that luxury since moving to Man City in 2022 from Leeds.

Any transfer during the current window will be a loan move but the Manchester club will have an eye on selling the England international this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the loan fee for the 28-year-old is believed to be around £5m and West Ham will hope to be the club paying it in the coming days.