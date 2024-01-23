21-year-old attacker keen on Aston Villa move this month

Aston Villa continue to work towards the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

According to reports, the Premier League side are looking to get the deal done before the January transfer window closes and the talented young winger is keen on the move.

The 21-year-old has been in splendid form for the championship outfit this season and moving to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career. He will be excited about the possibility of playing for Aston Villa during the second half of the season and the two clubs are currently in talks regarding a move.

Aston Villa have done quite well this season and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. They will want to sustain their current run of form and finish the season strongly.

Signing the right players in January will certainly boost their chances of securing European qualification and Rogers could prove to be a very handy option for them in the coming months. He will add pace, flair and goals to the Aston Villa attack.