Moyes on the verge of sealing stunning coup of £45m man for West Ham

A lot has been written about David Moyes’ tenure at West Ham but the facts are that he’s brought them their first trophy of any description in 43 years, for the most part has had the first-team player in the upper echelons of the Premier League, took them to a Europa League semi-final, and has them on course for more European glory this season.

Whether the signings of Mo Kudus, Edson Alvarez et al were more to do with Tim Steidten is a moot point, because it’s the Scot that has to meld them all together to make a team worthy of the club’s name.

Currently sixth in the English top-flight, if the Hammers are able to buy well in the current transfer window, there’s no reason why they can’t make a push for the Champions League places by season’s end.

With just over a week left until the January window closes for business, there isn’t long for the East Londoners to be able to get any deals over the line, however, that mirrors the summer window when all of West Ham’s new signings were brought in late on.

If Kalvin Phillips, who the Daily Mail say West Ham are close to, can do as well as those summer signings, then the club will have another gem on their hands.

The £45m man (Sky Sports) needs to revitalise his career ahead of the European Championship, so it’s a move that’s likely to suit all parties.