Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron looks like one to watch until the end of the January transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Almiron could be set for a move to Al Shabab, but he’s also suggested Al Ahli could end up being another option.

The Paraguay international has been a key player at St James’ Park and it would surely be seen as a bit of a blow to lose him, but the Magpies do also need to raise some funds to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle have almost concluded an agreement for Almiron to join Al Shabab, but it seems another Saudi move can’t be ruled out either at this stage, with Jacobs saying the interest is there from Al Ahli, and that this remains a saga to keep an eye on until the end of January.

“Miguel Almiron is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, as exclusively revealed on Tuesday,” Jacobs said.

“Although nothing is fully agreed yet, Al-Shabab already have a provisional agreement with Newcastle. This is not quite the same as an agreement in principle, but it does constitute an initial agreement over the guaranteed fee, which will be close to €20m if things proceed. The total package could rise to around €30m. Talks continue over bonuses and structure.

“Al-Shabab are optimistic of agreeing a full package with Newcastle, and Almiron is certainly a player that will be sold for the right price this window.

“But there are still two challenges for Al-Shabab. The first is that other Saudi interest could materialise. Al-Ahli, for example, who are PIF controlled, are another Saudi club who like Almiron. They haven’t engaged yet in any talks, though, and at this stage of the window they’ll obviously have to move fast if they do decide to enter the race. Al-Alhi already did business with Newcastle over the summer when they signed Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Al-Shabab also have to persuade Almiron to join and, as of now, there is no agreement on the player side. Al-Shabab are first trying to get a full agreement with Newcastle, probably in the hope that the Premier League club then tell Almiron they’d like to sell.

“Miguel Almiron is one to watch right up until the end of the window. Newcastle will entertain offers so there is a deal to be done under the right conditions.”