West Ham United are on the verge of signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The England international has been one of the most discussed players in recent months.

Failing to become a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola, the former Leeds United starlet, who joined the Cityzens for a reported £42 million (Sky Sports) 18 months ago, has been tipped for a new challenge.

Keen to play more minutes to secure a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship, the 28-year-old appeared to have his pick of several clubs, including Newcastle, who need a replacement for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

However, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, it is David Moyes’ Hammers who have come out on top.

Although not officially confirmed, the Londoners are set to complete a loan deal, which will include an option to buy at the end of the season, for the Yorkshire-born midfielder.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips, whose current deal runs until 2028, registered one assist in 31 games in all competitions.