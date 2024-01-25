Big-name manager remains keen on Manchester United job after hinting at PL move

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel’s future looks in some doubt at the moment and it seems he’d be open to taking over at Manchester United if the opportunity came up.

The German tactician isn’t having the best season at Bayern, with Bayer Leverkusen currently four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, so it could be that he moves in the near future.

That’s according to Sport Bild, who report that Tuchel would still be tempted by the Man Utd job after recently hinting that he’d be happy to return to the Premier League, which could be a realistic opening for him as Erik ten Hag isn’t having the best of seasons either.

The Dutch tactician started well at Old Trafford last term but this campaign has proven more challenging and it’s easy to imagine the club might view Tuchel as an upgrade.

The former Chelsea manager did well in his previous spell in the Premier League, winning the Champions League in his first few months at Stamford Bridge, and leading the Blues to two domestic cup finals the following year.

It was a surprise to many when Chelsea sacked Tuchel last season and some fans will still feel it wasn’t the best decision, so it would be interesting to see if United and other big names swooped for him were things to come to an end with Bayern soon.