West Ham attacker has moved out of Essex home ahead of imminent exit

Said Benrahma has already moved out of his Essex residential home.

That’s according to a recent report from Hammers insiders Claret and Hugh, who claim the Algerian winger is edging closer to the West Ham exit.

Failing to live up to expectations following a high-profile move from Brentford in 2020, the African, who has managed just 24 goals in 155 games, is now expected to leave the country’s capital before the end of the January transfer window.

And suggestions the 26-year-old has already moved out of his home pretty much confirm the Hammers’ transfer plans between now and next week’s deadline.