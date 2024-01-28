Everton keen on late move for West Ham winger

Everton are reportedly lining up a move for out of favour West Ham winger Said Benrahma before the window shuts next week.

After being hit with a ten-point deduction earlier in the season, the Toffees have done a remarkable job of pulling themselves out of the drop zone in a short space of time.

But they currently sit just one point above the relegation zone and will be hoping to create a bigger gap over the coming months.

With loanee Arnaut Danjuma reportedly close to leaving the club to join Ligue 1 side Lyon, Everton will be keen to replace him and could look to their Premier League rivals to do so.

According to HITC, the club are interested in West Ham’s Benrahma as a replacement if a deal does happen with the 28-year-old on the fringes of David Moyes’ plans.

The winger has only grabbed one assist in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season with West Ham reportedly open to letting him go before the window closes.

The report claims that while the Hammers would rather a permanent transfer they would be open to the idea of a loan move for the 28-year-old.

