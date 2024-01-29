Arsenal want €60million star this January with transfer deadline looming

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly indicated that they want to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi urgently, meaning before the end of this January’s transfer window.

That’s according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, though the report states that Zubimendi wants to stay at Sociedad for the rest of this season to continue their Champions League campaign.

As has previously been reported, Mundo Deportivo again state that the Spanish midfielder has a €60million release clause, and that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are the main teams showing an interest in him.

The Gunners would surely do well to sign Zubimendi this season if possible, as they remain a little short in midfield as Thomas Partey has been so injury prone, while Jorginho is no longer at his peak so doesn’t seem like the best option to be relying on to play 90 minutes week in, week out.

Martin Zubimendi could be the dream midfield signing for Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
“I had tears in my eyes” – former Liverpool star reveals reaction to Jurgen Klopp exit
Virgil Van Dijk breaks silence on Jurgen Klopp decision; says he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll stay at Liverpool
“I would like to keep him” – Howe confirms he doesn’t want to sell Newcastle forward

Zubimendi, however, probably wouldn’t give his personal green light to the move, so one has to wonder if it’s really worth Arsenal pursuing a player who isn’t currently in a rush to move.

AFC fans will hope this one can come up as a serious option for them again in the summer, but perhaps they then run the risk of facing more competition for him by then.

More Stories Martin Zubimendi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.