Arsenal have reportedly indicated that they want to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi urgently, meaning before the end of this January’s transfer window.

That’s according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, though the report states that Zubimendi wants to stay at Sociedad for the rest of this season to continue their Champions League campaign.

As has previously been reported, Mundo Deportivo again state that the Spanish midfielder has a €60million release clause, and that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are the main teams showing an interest in him.

The Gunners would surely do well to sign Zubimendi this season if possible, as they remain a little short in midfield as Thomas Partey has been so injury prone, while Jorginho is no longer at his peak so doesn’t seem like the best option to be relying on to play 90 minutes week in, week out.

Zubimendi, however, probably wouldn’t give his personal green light to the move, so one has to wonder if it’s really worth Arsenal pursuing a player who isn’t currently in a rush to move.

AFC fans will hope this one can come up as a serious option for them again in the summer, but perhaps they then run the risk of facing more competition for him by then.