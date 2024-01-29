West Ham willing to sell playmaker to Everton on deadline day

Everton are the latest club to join the race for West Ham’s Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger has struggled to become a first-team regular under David Moyes ever since his transfer from Brentford in 2020.

And following what has been another disappointing individual spell, Benrahma, who has failed to score a single goal this season, is now facing an uncertain future.

Although there are just two days left in the January transfer window, the 28-year-old is expected to depart the London Stadium.

Ligue 1 duo Lyon and Marseille have been heavily linked but now Brentford and Everton have also joined the queue.

“It’s no secret that David Moyes is open to offers for the Algerian and TalkSport understands Everton as well as Benrahma’s former club Brentford are considering making a late move,” journalist Alex Crook said.

Since joining the Hammers four years ago, Benrahma, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 43 goals in 155 games in all competitions.