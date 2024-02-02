“I’d give him a lift up there myself” – West Ham legend unhappy with Moyes friction

David Moyes doesn’t necessarily play the brand of football that has often been termed the ‘West Ham way,’ however, there’s little argument to the notion that he’s one of the Hammers best-ever managers.

European football three seasons in a row, top half of the Premier League table for the most part of his second tenure at the club, and their first silverware in 43 years will take some topping.

The Scot has certainly earned the respect of his peers but it seems that, perhaps, Tim Steidten, isn’t one to necessarily acknowledge the same.

It appears that, even now, the director of football is at odds with Moyes over transfers, and that could end up seeing Steidten head to Anfield as part of a potential Xabi Alonso revolution at Anfield.

Former Hammers legend, Frank McAvennie, isn’t a fan of seeing the two senior staff members at loggerheads.

“Listen, there’s been rumours of discontent and friction between him (Steidten) and Moyes in the past and if David is staying then, I can’t see why he won’t be tempted by Liverpool,” he said to West Ham Zone.

“I mean, I’d give him a lift up there myself if it was possible because you don’t want that commotion behind the scenes at the club, you don’t want any unharmony especially when the club is trying to progress.

“You need harmony and trust at the top of a football club or else, everything crumbles and you need the director of football to be onside, look at the disarray Celtic have been in previously and you don’t want that at West Ham.

“You don’t have to like each other but you gotta have respect in the way you do business behind the scenes, you know recruiting players and ensuring they are right for the club.

“If the respect ain’t there then it only harms the club in the long run. And if Liverpool come calling, you don’t say no.”

At this late stage of the current campaign, the East Londoners can do without any in-fighting that could potentially derail their charge towards finishing in the Champions League positions or winning the Europa League, neither of which is beyond them at this stage.

If Moyes is handed a new contract, as expected, that might just be the decision that seals Steidten’s exit.