Video: Erik ten Hag bemoans FFP as Man United fail to sign a striker in January

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Although Man United won a seven goal thriller against Wolves on transfer deadline day, Erik ten Hag has bemoaned the fact that the Red Devils were unable to add another striker to their line-up.

The Dutchman clearly wanted another body in the squad to complement Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford et al.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference that FFP concerns are what had stalled United’s efforts in the transfer market, as many clubs have also found recently.

