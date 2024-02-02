Video: Erik ten Hag bemoans FFP as Man United fail to sign a striker in January

Although Man United won a seven goal thriller against Wolves on transfer deadline day, Erik ten Hag has bemoaned the fact that the Red Devils were unable to add another striker to their line-up.

The Dutchman clearly wanted another body in the squad to complement Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford et al.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference that FFP concerns are what had stalled United’s efforts in the transfer market, as many clubs have also found recently.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag says it is no secret that the club were after another striker in January ?? pic.twitter.com/8YV79bz64p — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports