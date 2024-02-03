Spurs have regained their lead against Everton during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Goodison Park.

Former Everton striker Richarlison has returned to face his old club today and opened the game’s scoring after just five minutes. The Brazilian has since doubled his tally just minutes before the half-time break.

Combining well with James Maddison shortly after Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised from a corner, Spurs’ number nine fired in a rocket of an effort to put the away team back in front.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.