Both Manchester clubs will reportedly go head-to-head in the summer and attempt to sign one of the Premier League’s brightest young attackers.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claim Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag both want to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise at the end of the season.

Interest in Olise, 22, comes as little surprise. The young Frenchman has been a standout performer for the Eagles. Although struggling with injuries during the first half of the season, the 22-year-old has still managed to score six goals, as well as register three assists, in just 11 league games.

And even though he recently penned a contract extension keeping him at Selhurst Park until 2027, the winger’s latest deal is believed to contain a release clause — although the value of which has not yet been reported.

Consequently, expected to leave South London in the coming months, the big question remains where the Frenchman’s next destination will be.

After turning down the chance to join Chelsea in the summer, Olise’s future remains up in the air, and although the Blues may try their luck again this year, both Manchester clubs are now prepared to showdown for the winger’s signature.

The player’s preference is thought to be to join a club that can assure him regular playing time, and with Manchester City blessed with talent, that could hand the advantage to United — a lot will depend on new 25 per cent shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe though.

The INEOS CEO is believed to be a huge fan of Palace’s number seven and is therefore likely to approve a move — whether or not the British billionaire can do enough to convince Olise to snub Guardiola’s treble-winners is another story though.

Since joining Palace from Reading in 2021, Olise, who spent some time with City’s youth academy as a youngster, has gone on to score 12 goals and registered 22 assists in 82 games in all competitions.