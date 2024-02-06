After Chelsea’s 4-2 loss to Wolves on Sunday, it became clear how bad things really are behind the scenes.

The Blues are sitting in 11th place in the Premier League after their latest embarrassing defeat.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has been unable to turn around their disastrous season and the consistent poor results could now mean that the Chelsea manager may lose his job soon.

The Byline claims that the club’s performance analysts have been instructed to shorten the analysis packages since the players are unable to incorporate the instructions given to them and don’t find it to be constructive overall.

Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end soon.

According to insiders, the former Tottenham manager is a “dead man walking,” and he is certain that he won’t be in the dugout when the 24/25 Premier League season begins.

According to information provided to The Byline, the Argentine has disliked dealing with a few certain individuals and their working relationship is “not good.”

Chelsea’s only silver lining of the season has been their qualification to the Carabao Cup final, in which they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea face tough fixtures against Manchester City and Aston Villa and if results go against them in those matches, Pochettino’s job could be in serious trouble before the final at Wembley.

A change at Stamford Bridge seems inevitable as Pochettino has failed to put up a run of good results with one of the most expensive squads in world football.

The London club is struggling in all deparments, from defense to midfield to attack.

Bayern Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Chelsea, who are set to face competition from Liverpool who plan to appoint their former midfielder to succeed the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.