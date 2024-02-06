Spurs handed opportunity to land defender they’ve tried to sign before

Spurs have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Londoners have been interested in signing Kelly, 25, for several windows and even had a £20 million offer rejected last summer.

Although Ange Postecoglou turned his attention to Radu Dragusin last month, with the Romanian arriving from Genoa for a reported £26.7 million fee (Sky Sports), Spurs are still thought to be targeting Lloyd.

And they could finally be set to land their man after a recent report from Football Insider revealed the 25-year-old has rejected multiple contract renewal offers from the Cherries.

Now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England, Kelly is wanted by Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan, as well as some teams in Germany.

However, with Spurs still in the hunt for the defender’s signature, and Postecoglou doing a great job, it feels like a final decision won’t be made by the player until at least the summer.

During his time on the south coast, Kelly, who came through Bristol City’s youth academy, has gone on to score three goals and register seven assists in 130 games in all competitions.