Arsenal are determined to improve their midfield during the summer transfer window and they have identified their priority targets.

According to Graeme Bailey via HITC, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi are priority targets for Arsenal ahead of the summer window.

Earlier this season, Dean Jones revealed that Luiz is valued at around £70 million and the Athletic have confirmed that Zubimendi has a £50 million release clause in his contract.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay £120 million for the two midfielders at the end of the season. They spent a club-record fee on Declan Rice earlier this season.

There is no doubt that they need to bring in a quality midfielder at the end of the season and an upgrade on Thomas Partey should be a top priority for them.

Signing a quality midfielder could complete their squad for the foreseeable future. They have an impressive defensive unit and attack at their disposal. Perhaps another striker would be ideal as well.

Luiz has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he could be the ideal partner for Rice in the middle of the park. In addition to that, Zubimendi will add technical ability, craft and control from the central areas. The three players could put together a formidable midfield unit.

Arsenal certainly have the financial means to pay up for the two players, but they might need to get rid of their fringe players first.