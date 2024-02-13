Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Egyptian international has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and he could be on the move at the end of the season if the two parties do not manage to secure a contract extension.

Saudi Arabian clubs were keen on signing the player at the start of the season and they are expected to return in the summer once again.

According to a report via Fichajes, Al-Ittihad plans to return with an offer of around €235 million for the player.

Salah is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and signing him would be a major coup for the Saudi Pro League.

They are prepared to shatter the world transfer record of €222 million that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar in 2017.

Liverpool are unlikely to turn down that kind of money if it is presented. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Saudi Arabian club would offer the player a massive contract worth around €85 million as well.

The 31-year-old has been an exceptional servant for the club since joining Liverpool in 2017 and replacing him will be a massive challenge. However, Liverpool cannot afford to turn down a world record transfer fee for a player who is in his 30s. It could help them rebuild their entire squad.

Liverpool will appoint a new manager in the summer and they could use the funds to bring in the necessary signings.