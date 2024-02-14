Ivan Toney could be on his way out of Brentford at the end of the season and contract talks between the two parties have now reached a stalemate.

A report from TEAMtalk claims that Brentford were hoping to agree on a contract extension with the 27-year-old striker but the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement yet.

The recent developments regarding the extension have now put Newcastle United and Arsenal on alert. The two clubs are hoping to bring in attacking reinforcements and Toney would be an exceptional acquisition for them.

He would be an upgrade on Callum Wilson at Newcastle United and he could form a lethal partnership with Alexander Isak. While there is no doubt that Wilson has been a quality striker for Newcastle, his persistent injury problems and availability concerns are worrying.

Toney will be hoping to play at a high level and Newcastle have the resources to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. A move to St. James’ Park could be an attractive option for him, especially if they can secure European qualification.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need a reliable striker in order to win major trophies. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and he has found the back of the net just four times in the league this season. Toney could prove to be an upgrade on the Brazilian and he could help Arsenal keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will certainly be an attractive proposition for the striker and it will be interesting to see how things develop. Toney has a contract with Brentford until the summer of 2025 and the Bees will be under pressure to sell him the summer if he does not renew his deal.