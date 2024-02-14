Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly in the lead to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa.

The 26-year-old winger has been outstanding for the Italian club and he has contributed to 14 goals across all competitions. He is valued at €35 million and the winger could prove to be a useful acquisition for the two English clubs.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Italian clubs are keen on the Iceland international as well but the two English clubs are in pole position to sign the player because of their financial resources.

Gudmundsson could be offered a better contract in the Premier League and the player is likely to be tempted to join an English club in the summer. He has already proven himself in Italian football and the move to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career. He will look to test himself at the highest level and Tottenham and Newcastle could certainly provide him with that opportunity.

Players like Bryan Gil could leave the club at the end of the season and Spurs need more quality and depth in the attack. As for Newcastle, they have been quite mediocre going forward and they could certainly use more unpredictability and goalscoring ability from the wide areas.

Gudmundsson is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a false nine. The 26-year-old winger could prove to be a very useful option because of his versatility and it remains to be seen where he ends up.