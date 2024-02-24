Leeds keen on signing Man City star if they achieve promotion

Leeds United are reportedly keen on bringing Kalvin Phillips back to the club if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

After a great start to the year, Daniel Farke’s side now sit in second place in the Championship and just six points off Leicester City after their 3-1 win against the Foxes on Friday.

Level on points with Ipswich Town, Leeds’ superior goal difference is the reason they occupy second place as they set their eyes on a quick return back up to the Premier League.

According to reports from Football Insider via Team Talk, if Farke’s side do secure promotion back up to the top division they will try and bring former midfielder Phillips back to the club.

The England international left to join Manchester City in 2022 but failed to break into the first team as he spent the majority of his time on the bench.

The 28-year-old is now on loan at West Ham but is due to return to the treble winners at the end of the season.

Although City won’t stand in the way of a summer exit, Leeds may face competition from other Premier League clubs including West Ham.

The Hammers will have to wait until next weekend for their next Premier League clash where Phillips will not be eligible to play after receiving a red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend.