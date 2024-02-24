Tottenham striker admits Real Madrid interest in signing him

So far in his debut Premier League season, Ange Postecoglou has done well enough as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have just dropped off the pace at the top of the table a little, but still have every chance of qualifying for a Champions League spot if they have a good end to the season, and we can be assured that the Australian will be working hard to ensure that precisely that scenario comes to pass.

That would be a reward for the progress that Postecoglou has made after taking hold of a tired looking squad and transforming them into a vibrant and brilliant attacking outfit.

One player that has only played 45 minutes across eight substitutes appearances for Spurs in 2023/24 (WhoScored) is Alejo Veliz.

Indeed, he was so far out of the first-team picture that the club allowed him to join Sevilla on loan.

His new La Liga side face Real Madrid this weekend and according to AS (h/t Sport Witness), Los Blancos were previously interested in the player.

Real Madrid move didn’t materialise for Tottenham man

“Yes, it appeared in the press and some time ago my agent told me about interest from Real Madrid, but nothing materialised,” Veliz himself said.

“It was during the South American U20 Championship, I hadn’t been in the first team for long and I wanted to continue playing at Rosario. After the U20 World Cup, too. But I’m a calm guy, I take things patiently and I believe a lot in God, he focuses me on my path and he’s going to give me the best.”

He’s also barely played for his new club since joining so one suspects that his form may well have fallen off a cliff since Real’s initial scouting mission.