Fabrizio Romano says Pedro Neto is expected to join a ‘very important club’ amid links with Spurs and Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest regarding Pedro Neto as he confirms several Premier League teams are interested in signing him.

Wolves are expected to sell their star winger in order to adhere with the league’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Some previous reports have stated that Wolves value him at £80m but it is suggested that they could be flexible in negotiations in order to move him on.

Among the clubs said to be interested in signing him includes Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Neto, claiming that he is going to be one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

Romano also stresses that someone within the Spurs’ hierarchy admires the Portuguese international’s skills and is eager to bring him to Hotspur Way.

Speaking to The Here We Go Podcast, the journalist stated:

“Wolves have not communicated any price tag for Pedro Neto but the feeling, speaking to sources, is that in the summer he is expected to join a very important club.“

“He has been in the list of many clubs in recent years, a few years ago he was really appreciated by Arsenal, and then Liverpool and also other clubs started following him.“

“I will include Tottenham because I am hearing that there is someone in the club [who is] a big fan of the skills of Pedro Neto.“

“So a lot of interest so let’s see what happens there, but the Portuguese winger is absolutely going to be one of the names of the summer.”

Neto has been incredible this season, scoring 2 goals and assisting 9 in 18 games.

With Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool all keen on securing his services, it is interesting to see how this saga pans out.