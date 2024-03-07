Man Utd active in contact with Serie A star’s entourage with club already eyeing potential replacement transfer

Manchester United are reportedly active in their contact with the entourage of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, while Tottenham are also said to have shown an interest in him.

Still, it seems Man Utd are particularly active in their pursuit of Bremer, and it’s even led Juve to look at talented young Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement in that position, according to Il Bianconero.

Bremer has shone during his time at Juventus and it’s easy to see why some of the Premier League’s top clubs are keen on signing him, as the Brazil international looks like he’d surely have what it takes to shine in English football.

Bremer transfer: How would the Juventus centre-back fit in at Man Utd or Tottenham?

United could also really do with freshening up their defensive options in the near future, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane not getting any younger, and finding themselves in and out of Erik ten Hag’s starting line up throughout most of this season.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if one or both of those players left Old Trafford in the coming months, and that would make Bremer an ideal replacement in that area of the pitch, with the 26-year-old surely having a good four or five years left of being at the peak of his powers.

Tottenham, meanwhile, don’t look in urgent need of signings in defence as the likes of Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven have impressed this season, though more depth is always useful.

Ange Postecoglou has made a good start as Spurs boss, but he’ll surely be keen for more investment in this squad if his side are to be able to keep on competing with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal at the very top end of the Premier League table.