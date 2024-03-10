Jamie Carragher makes surprise Arsenal claim after Liverpool draw

Jamie Carragher has stated that he would prefer to see Arsenal win at the Etihad Stadium despite them currently sitting at the top of the league.

In a thrilling contest at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

John Stones put the visitors ahead after a quick corner from Kevin De Bruyne, reminiscent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s infamous one against Barcelona.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back as expected, getting their reward soon after half-time with Darwin Nunez being scythed down by Ederson inside the area.

Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to dispatch the penalty into the top corner with the Brazilian goalkeeper being forced off with an injury as a result of the previous collision.

Out of the three teams in the title race, Arsenal will be the most pleased with the result as it allows them to maintain their position at the top of the table due to their superior goal difference.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio after the game, Carragher stated that despite sitting top, he would prefer to see Arsenal win at the Etihad at the end of the month.

“Even though Arsenal are top, from a Liverpool point of view I would rather see Arsenal go and win at the Etihad or a draw.” He said via HITC.

“Certainly, not a City win because with City’s last five games of the season, you’d look at them and think they’ll get maximum points.”