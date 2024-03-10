Roy Keane has praised Ollie Watkins after an incredible season for Aston Villa and tipped him to play for a top club like Manchester United.

Aston Villa have been a surprise to many fans with their performances this season as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

A huge reason for their current standing in the league has been the performances of their star number nine, Watkins.

The English striker has an incredible 16 goals and 10 assists so far this season, coupled with his relentless work off of the ball, he has quickly become one of the best forwards in the league.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane echoed this sentiment as he praised Watkins’ performances and stated that he has the ability to play for a top team.

“I think he could play for one of the top teams,” he said via Birmingham Live.

“I know Aston Villa are a big club, but I mean the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and obviously Man City. ”

The 28-year-old will no doubt be sought after in the summer with several teams scouring the market for a top striker but with four years still left on his contract, he won’t be cheap.

Emery will hope that his number nine can continue his goalscoring form as Sunday’s loss to Spurs means they are now only two points ahead of their Champions League rivals.

Roy Keane believes Ollie Watkins is capable of playing at one of the ‘top teams’ 🔊 pic.twitter.com/LXlO6wjZw4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

