Liverpool are reportedly preparing to offer Jarell Quansah a new contract.

After spending the second half of last season out on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers, Quansah, 21, was promoted to the Reds’ senior first-team ahead of this season.

An unfortunate ACL injury to Joel Matip offered the 21-year-old a rare chance to impress alongside the big boys.

Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for last weekend’s potential title decider against Manchester City but Quansah, who partnered Virgil Van Dijk, did not put a foot wrong.

Jarell Quansah set for major Liverpool boost

And now, according to a recent report from HITC, the young defender is in line for a bumper new deal, despite only penning his current contract last summer.

Set for a contract that better matches his newfound important status, Quansah, who wears the number 78 jersey, will see his earnings improve and his transfer valuation rise.

Since making his competitive senior Liverpool debut in August 2023, Quansah, who has represented England at youth level, has scored one goal and registered three assists in 23 games in all competitions.