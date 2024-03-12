Manager hints 24-year-old winger could play for Bournemouth next season

Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony is currently on loan at Championship club Leeds United.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Elland Road and he is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of the loan deal.

There have been rumours of a potential move to Leeds permanently but Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has now hinted that the player is unlikely to be allowed to join Leeds.

Iraola has revealed that Anthony could be a useful player and he is versatile enough to slot into a number of roles. It seems that he could be a squad player for the Cherries next season.

He said: “Yes, I have always said it. Jaidon, I like him as a player and I rate him a lot as a person. He was very involved with us in the first game of the season in August.

“I think he is a very good player to have in the squad, because he’s valuable in different positions and is very reliable. When you play Jaidon, I think you know he will give the maximum always, because his work-rate is very good.”

Jaidon Anthony celebrates a goal for Bournemouth
Meanwhile, Leeds are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they can return to the top flight at the end of the season.

Leeds should be aiming for better players if they return to the Premier League at the end of the season and Anthony’s return to Bournemouth would be ideal for all parties.

