West Ham looking to raid London rivals for 26-year-old bargain signing

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are keen on the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to Give Me Sport, they are looking to get a deal done for the 6-ft-5-in defender who will be a free agent in the summer.

The 26-year-old is in the final few months of his contract and he is set to move on as a free agent.

West ham have been vulnerable defensively and they need to improve in that department. Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for the Hammers and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham. The opportunity to join the Hammers could be an exciting one for the defender as well.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Former West Ham player in contention to land West Ham job in summer
Manchester United injury boost as star may be closing in on first appearance since November
Manager hints 24-year-old winger could play for Bournemouth next season

West Ham have shown improvement in recent seasons and they managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference league last year. They are currently competing in the UEFA Europa League as well.

The Hammers have a quality squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to push for European qualification regularly. Signing a quality defender like Adarabioyo could help them cut out their defensive problems and compete at a high level.

Signing the experience Premier League defender on a bargain would represent an excellent investment as well.

More Stories Tosin Adarabioyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.