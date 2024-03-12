West Ham United are keen on the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to Give Me Sport, they are looking to get a deal done for the 6-ft-5-in defender who will be a free agent in the summer.

The 26-year-old is in the final few months of his contract and he is set to move on as a free agent.

West ham have been vulnerable defensively and they need to improve in that department. Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for the Hammers and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham. The opportunity to join the Hammers could be an exciting one for the defender as well.

West Ham have shown improvement in recent seasons and they managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference league last year. They are currently competing in the UEFA Europa League as well.

The Hammers have a quality squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to push for European qualification regularly. Signing a quality defender like Adarabioyo could help them cut out their defensive problems and compete at a high level.

Signing the experience Premier League defender on a bargain would represent an excellent investment as well.